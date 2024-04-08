Colorado Rockies probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, April 8
The Rockies have shaken up their lineup in Game 1 of the series against the Diamondbacks
By Tanner Vogt
Probable Starting Pitchers
- Kyle Freeland (0-2, 27.00 ERA) will take the mound for the series opener against the Diamondbacks. He will look to improve from his terrible first outing that saw him give up 10 runs over just 2.1. He was touched up pretty good again, this time against the Cubs, giving up seven runs over just 3.1 innings. Freeland has looked like a completely different pitcher than the one we saw in spring training. After an increase in velocity had him looking like a favorite for the bounce back award for the Rockies, he has used his fastball just 20% of the time (though the sinker is at 23.2%), but he is relying heavily on the slider at nearly 29%. I look for Freeland to shake things up and look to get ahead of hitters using that fastball and sinker more than he has.
- Zac Gallen (2-0, 0.82 ERA) will get another shot at the Rockies after a solid outing on Opening Day. He continued to make his case for the early favorite for the Cy Young award by looking sharp against the Yankees (6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K). Gallen has been one of the better pitchers in baseball since debuting with the Diamondbacks and the Rockies will have their hands full trying to scratch out a few runs early on in this one. The Rockies will need to take advantage of every opportunity and not strand any runners. Hopefully Ryan McMahon can stay hot, and it would do this lineup a lot of good, to get the struggling, Kris Bryant going.
Colorado Rockies starting lineup, April 8
- Charlie Blackmon DH
- Ezequiel Tovar SS
- Ryan McMahon 3B
- Elias Diaz C
- Kris Bryant RF
- Nolan Jones LF
- Brendan Rodgers 2B
- Elehuris Montero 1B
- Brenton Doyle CF
Arizona Diamondbacks startling lineup, April 8
- Ketel Marte 2B
- Corbin Carroll CF
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. LF
- Christian Walker 1B
- Eugenio Suarez 3B
- Gabriel Moreno C
- Randal Grichuk RF
- Blase Alexander DH
- Kevin Newman SS
What channel is the Colorado Rockies game on tonight?
- Game Time: 1:10 PM MT
- DirecTV: Channel 683
- Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262
- Spectrum: Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming)
- Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride)
- Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445
How do I stream the Colorado Rockies game tonight?
- Rockies.TV
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- Fubo (subscription required)
