Charlie Blackmon open to returning in 2024
The news Rockies fans have been wondering all year might have finally came out. Charlie Blackmon has not decided 100% if he will play next year but it does seem like we could see him back in 2024.
One of the biggest questions coming into this season for the Colorado Rockies was if 2023 was Charlie Blackmon's last season in all of baseball.
Based off what Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported yesterday, it is likely Blackmon is interested in returning to the Rockies roster in 2024.
"There is definitely a possibility I'll come back" Blackmon said, "I'm not saying officially, either way, but I still feel like I'm going to be an effective player."
The word "Effective" is an understatement in his interview with Saunders, Blackmon has been one of the most effective hitters in the Colorado lineup in 2023.
Aside from missing almost two months of baseball this summer due to a fractured hand, Blackmon has played in a total of 66 games for Colorado. He also has put up productive numbers for a veteran who is in his age 37 season. This year, he has a batting average of .280 with a .827 OPS. Followed by seven home runs, 31 RBI's, 15 doubles, and four triples on the year. Right now, he leads the team in triples, fifth in doubles, fifth in walks (27), and is sixth in RBI's.
"Yes we are, if things work out," Schmidt said. "Charlie would provide a good leadership structure for our young guys . And he can still play."
Aside from Blackmon's ability to still be able to go out there and compete, young prospects is another promising piece of the Rockies future. With the emergence of Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones, the Rockies outfield is becoming a bright spot on the roster. The organization also has young Zac Veen waiting to get his chance. Despite having season-ending wrist injury earlier this year in the minor leagues, Veen could still find his way on the Colorado roster at some point next year.
Followed by Veen, the Rockies farm system is becoming filled with excitement as young promising players like Yanquiel Fernandez and Jordan Beck are other young outfielders who will be making their way to the Rockies roster in the future. They're both projected to arrive in the majors by 2025, you never know what can happen in baseball, players could exceed and climb the ranks quicker than expected.
The emergence of young stars in the Rockies organization has even made the team to reconsider utilizing former 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant as an outfielder and convert him to a full-time first baseman. The opportunity to play Bryant at first would make sense as it could help keep him healthier playing in the corner infield instead of the outfield.
Blackmon, 37, is in the last year of a six-year, $108 million contract he signed with Colorado back in 2018 following a season where he was awarded an All-Star selection, his second Silver Slugger title, and his first NL Batting Champion title.
If he decides to return next season, it could be possible he returns on a deal that is team-friendly and is put in a mentorship role with the clubhouse.