Charlie Blackmon joins bereavement list
Yesterday, the Colorado Rockies announced they would be without 12-year veteran Charlie Blackmon as he will head to the bereavement list.
Blackmon was originally supposed to be a healthy scratch from the Rockies lineup yesterday but did not make the trip to Arizona with the team.
At 36 years old, Blackmon is a former four-time all-star and two-time silver slugger for the Rockies. Currently serving as a designated hitter, he has been hitting .287 this year with 5 home runs, 12 doubles, and an OPS of .835.
As the Rockies are preparing to play without Blackmon in the near future, the team decided to recall third baseman Elehuris Montero in his place. Montero has spent time back and forth between AAA Albuquerque and Colorado and is currently hitting .250, with one home run, five RBI's,
Blackmon's bat surely will be missed in the Rockies lineup as the team will be prepared to play without him in the near future. It is worth noting, that young Rockies prospect Brenton Doyle made his return to the lineup yesterday after a scary injury in which he collided with the outfield wall while trying to make an out in the top of the 9th against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.