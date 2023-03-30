Bet365 Colorado Promo Code - Bet $1, Win $200 Guaranteed
The Rockies start MLB's regular season surrounded by the beautiful scenery of San Diego against the Padres. Your bank account is about to look even more beautiful thanks to Bet365's fantastic Colorado promo: Bet $1 (with a $10 deposit), Win $200 GUARANTEED in bonus bets whether you win or lose! No matter what, you're scoring $200!
Here's how to claim this special offer and start the baseball year with a bang:
Bet365 Colorado Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit $10 or more, then wager at least $1 on any Rockies vs. Padres bet, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets even if you lose! That's a +20000 odds win guaranteed.
Follow these easy steps then you'll secure your $200 bonus:
1. Sign up for Bet365 using this link (no promo code required)
2. Validate your identity
3. Deposit at least $10
4. Bet $1 or more on the Rockies vs. Padres game (-500 odds or longer)
Then, you're good to go! Once your wager settles, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome!
Keep in mind that you must deposit at least $10, though your initial bet only has to be for $1 or more to qualify.
If you win, you'll get those winnings PLUS $200 in bonus bets. If you lose, you'll still get the $200! Who said participation trophies weren't fun?
Only new Bet365 users can claim the bonus $200 and the clock is ticking! Don't miss out on this tremendous opportunity and sign up for Bet365 now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.