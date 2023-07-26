Bet365 Colorado Promo: Bet $1 on the Rockies Today, Win $200 GUARANTEED!
Earn $200 guaranteed backing your Rockies today at Bet365
By Joe Summers
The Rockies have an early start today against the Nationals and you can secure a HUGE win by lunch thanks to Bet365's exclusive Colorado promo: Bet $1 (with a $10 deposit), Win $200 GUARANTEED! Just for backing your Rockies today, you'll get $200 whether they win or lose!
See below how to sign up and claim this offer before the first pitch this morning.
Bet365 Colorado Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit at least $10, then bet $1 or more on the Rockies today, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets even if you lose. That's a guaranteed +20000 odds win!
Your part is simple. Follow these steps to get your $200:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $1 or more on the Rockies vs. Nationals today
That's it! Regardless of your wager's outcome, you'll be credited with $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
You can back Colorado on the run line or moneyline or even look at a player prop. As long as you deposit at least $10 then bet $1 or more, you'll get that $200.
Only new Bet365 users in Colorado have access to this exclusive promo. Sign up for Bet365 now and lock in your guaranteed $200!
How to Bet on MLB at Bet365 in Colorado
Bet365 offers a variety of ways to back your Rockies today, including the aforementioned moneyline and spread picks, player props, parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposit, hop over to the MLB section to find today's Rockies vs. Nationals matchup. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to locate your favorite bet of the day.
You'll also love Bet365's exclusive odds boosts, rewards program, helpful tutorials and responsible gaming tools. Sign up today to see why Bet365 is one of Colorado's top sportsbooks!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.