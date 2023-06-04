6/4/2023 Rockies vs Royals series finale, lineup predictions
Following a successful 6-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals yesterday, the Colorado Rockies are looking to end a three-game series with a sweep. This would be the second time the Rockies have swept a team since they did so in the beginning of May when they hosted the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series.
The Rockies got things going early yesterday as they scored five runs to open the first inning. Ryan McMahon was the first player to drive in a run as he hit a single to shallow center field bringing in veteran DH Charlie Blackmon. Followed by McMahon's RBI, first baseman Elehuris Montero hit a triple to right field bringing in McMahon and Randal Grichuk. The Rockies would score one more time in the sixth inning after Blackmon singled to right field and brought in Alan Trejo to make the score 6-2.
Kansas City had a late-game spark as they scored in the eighth and ninth inning but unfortunately, Justin Lawrence was able to finish the job and pick up his first save of the year. Matt Carasiti was credited with the win after coming in relief for starting pitcher Austin Gomber who only pitched 2.2 innings and quickly threw 74 pitches by mid-way through the third inning. Gomber would not be eligible to be considered for the win.
Today, the Rockies are aiming to sweep Kansas City, with 30-year-old left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland taking the mound. With a record of 4-6 this year and an ERA of 4.22, Freeland has pitched for 63 innings and completed 43 strikeouts. His last game was on May 30. in Arizona, where he gave up five runs in 5.2 innings. Freeland is hoping for a strong performance to bounce back from this setback. He will be matching up against 26-year-old right-hander Brady Singer. Singer is currently 3-4 with a 7.12 ERA. Last month, Singer was finding success in changing his grip on pitches and making early season adjustments.
Projected Lineup vs Brady Singer
1. DH Charlie Blackmon
2. LF Jurickson Profar
3. 3B Ryan McMahon
4. C Elias Diaz
5. RF Randal Grichuck
6. CF Brenton Doyle
7. SS Ezequiel Tovar
8. 1B Nolan Jones
9. 2B Alan Trejo
Today's game will start at 1:10 CT and 12:10 MT. Fans will be able to watch the game on AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain and available to listen on the radio at KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.