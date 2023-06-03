6/3/2023 Rockies vs Royals Lineup Prediction
After a dominant 7-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals last night, the Colorado Rockies are set to begin game two of a three game series this weekend.
The Rockies got the early go-ahead lead last night from a first-inning Ryan McMahon home run, making it his fifth home run over the last 15 games. In the third inning, the Royals took the lead over the Rockies from a Drew Walters home run. But it wasn't until the eighth inning when McMahon struck again by singling to left field and bringing in Ezequiel Tovar to regain the lead 3-2. The Rockies went on to score four more runs in the eighth inning and ran with the lead to finish the game.
In today's game, the Rockies are expected to go with left handed pitcher Austin Gomber to begin tomorrows game while left handed pitcher Daniel Lynch is expected to start the game. Gomber finished May going 2-0. Lynch started in only one game last month and gave up two runs in his outing.
Below is my predicted lineup the Rockies could showcase for today's game.
Lineup
1. DH Charlie Blackmon
2. LF Jurickson Profar
3. 3B Ryan McMahon
4. C Elias Diaz
5. RF Randal Grichuck
6. 1B Mike Moustakas
7. SS Ezequiel Tovar
8. CF Brenton Doyle
9. 2B Alan Trejo
Today's game will start at 3:10 CT and at 2:10 MT. The game will be available to watch on AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain and available to listen on radio at KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM.