5 Rockies that need to step up in 2024
Looking at which players on the Rockies will need to have a breakout year next season
4. Elehuris Montero needs to step it up for a full year
Another name that was traded with Gomber from the Cardinals in the Arrenado deal was first baseman/outfielder Elehuris Montero.
As I mentioned earlier, Kris Bryant will likely become the Rockies' everyday first baseman next season, and with an outfield that is getting crowded with young talent across the board, Montero just might find himself in a make-or-break year for the Rockies next season.
Montero had a fairly similar season last year like Gomber as he was struggling early on but finished the year off hot. In the month of Sept. he had a slash line of .298/.368/.553 with six home runs, 13 RBI's, six doubles, and drawing eight walks. Unfortunately, Montero struck out 29 times during this stretch and this will be an area he needs to improve upon as a hitter.
Being able to prove that his second half of the year was not a fluke, Montero will need to provide that kind of production at the beginning of next year if he hopes to find a role on this team as a platoon player.