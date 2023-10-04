5 Rockies that need to step up in 2024
Looking at which players on the Rockies will need to have a breakout year next season
3. Austin Gomber needs to put together a full year
Since being packaged to Colorado in the Arrenado deal in 2021, Austin Gomber has yet to really show why he was ranked as the number 10 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals organization heading into the 2018 season.
Gomber, 29, appeared to have all the tools to be an excellent pitcher for the Cardinals in 2018 as he pitched with a 6-2 record in 29 games, starting in 11 of them.
Earlier this year, Gomber admitted that he was struggling with confidence issues due to the expectations set on him from the Arrenado deal.
Before the All-Star break, Gomber pitched with a miserable 7-7 record that featured a 6.40 ERA with 61 strikeouts.
Following the All-Star break, Gomber was a different pitcher as he held a 2-2 record with a 3.86 ERA with 26 strikeouts.
With what should be a regained set of self-confidence at the end of 2023, Gomber should be set up with a clean slate going into next season which could finally put him in a position to have a breakout year.