5 difficult decisions the Rockies could make before the end of June
5. Will Bud Black remain as Manager?
There appears to be growing frustration among Colorado fans in June as the Rockies have only won five games this month. Many are beginning to question the decisions made by Black this season. Johnson struggled in the closer role for almost a month before being replaced after a blown save against the San Francisco Giants. Additionally, the Rockies rank among the worst in the league for stolen bases, which I believe they should address by being more aggressive at the plate due to the injuries in the starting rotation. MLB increased the size of the base paths in 2023 to increase stolen bases, and with the young talent on the roster, this could become a strength for the team. The Rockies also consistently rank below 25 in MLB's power rankings for 2023 and are among the worst in pitching and hitting outside of Coor's Field.
Although there are factors outside of Black's control, such as injuries to key players like former NL MVP Kris Bryant and the rotation, a skilled manager will still play to the strengths of their young team and adapt throughout the season to achieve success on the field. Black has been rumored to be on the hot seat multiple times during his tenure with the Rockies.
It is unlikely that Black will be terminated in June, however, it is important to acknowledge that his name may be mentioned as a potential candidate for termination if the team does not make any progress moving forward.