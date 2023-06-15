5 difficult decisions the Rockies could make before the end of June
3. Who will become the team's closer?
Recently, there was a change in the Rockies' closer role. Manager Bud Black made the decision to remove pitcher Pierce Johnson from the position after a blown save opportunity led to a 6-4 victory for the San Francisco Giants. As a result, the closer role has been open and selected by Black on a committee basis. However, it's worth noting that Johnson did manage to secure the save in a 10 inning game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, which marked his 12th save of the year.
The Rockies haven't had many chances to save games since their victory last Sunday, when Jones hit a walk-off home run. However, they managed to beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Monday night, and relief pitcher Matt Carasati was credited with the save. Looking ahead to 2023, pitcher Justin Lawrence is a potential candidate for the closer position. It's worth noting that former closer Daniel Bard, who has struggled with mental health struggles, pitched in the ninth inning on Tuesday and didn't allow any runs. If Bard decides to return to the role, he could be a good fit for the team.