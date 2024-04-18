4 Rockies who need to take advantage of Kris Bryant injury news
Who wants to Wally Pipp our $182 million man?
By Ian Slate
1. Michael Toglia
This is the guy I find most interesting to watch in the absence of Kris Bryant. Toglia made the roster out of spring training with his five spring homers and has had sporadic playing time in the beginning of the season. Toglia has continued to show off his power in the early goings, with four of his five hits leaving the yard. Standing at an impressive 6’5, 225 lbs, the power has always been there for Toglia since he was drafted in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft, the question has always been whether or not he could hit enough to be a reliable everyday bat.
The strikeouts continue to plague Toglia, his 15-0 strikeout to walk rate plays into his .132 batting average this season and is a reflection of his 109-19 career trend. Toglia has showcased his ability to play a corner outfield spot on top of first base, adding to his versatility as he is being given an increasing amount of starts in right field.
His ability to switch hit can keep him out of a platoon situation if he proves the ability to maintain his power from both sides of the plate. Toglia is going to get his fair share of at-bats in the coming weeks, and if he can begin to hit for better average and draw a few walks on top of his light-tower power, Toglia could find himself in an everyday role and an organizational building block moving forward.
