4 Rockies who need to take advantage of Kris Bryant injury news
Who wants to Wally Pipp our $182 million man?
By Ian Slate
2. Sean Bouchard
When Bryant was placed on the Injured List, the corresponding move for the Rockies was to call up 27-year-old Sean Bouchard, so naturally this is an opportunity worth taking advantage of. Spring struggles likely cost Bouchard a chance to make the roster opening day, but Bouchard gets the call with Bryant’s lingering back issue.
Bouchard is yet another first base and corner outfield guy for the Rockies, something they seem to have an abundance of. Bouchard has impressed in two major league stints in 2022 and 2023, hitting a combined .304 with seven home runs across 48 games, a positive sign that he could contribute in his third showcase. He is off to a hot start in Triple-A Albuquerque, hitting .315 in 54 at bats. The Rockies clearly have confidence in him, as he was given the call over top prospects in Jordan Beck and Zac Veen. Bouchard will likely be thrust into the fire and given every opportunity to stick on the big-league club as Bryant’s replacement.