4 Players the Rockies will wish they had signed this offseason
A look at a few players the Rox could regret not inking to deals for the 2024 season
By Ryan Hunt
Wade Miley was overlooked in 2023, but he could've added stability while giving them a valuable trade chip come July
Similar to Mahle, Wade Miley is another name that could have brought stability and presence to a potentially messy Rockies rotation. Miley returned to the Brewers this offseason, signing a one-year, $7-million deal, with a potential $2.5 million in incentives, a move that the Rockies could have certainly handled financially, if for no other reason, to bring some competition and veteran presence into a rotation that, from the looks of it, could very well lack identity in 2024.
Miley is 37 and debuted in 2011 for Arizona. A borderline "cup of coffee" player, Miley has played for eight different teams in his career, and has a 4.06 career ERA, and is someone who can keep the ball in the stadium, surrendering only 194 home runs in his 1738.1 career innings pitched. Miley could have almost certainly been a player for a top three rotation spot, and on a one-year deal, could have helped bridge the gap until the Rockies get Marquez and Senzatella back, or until young prospects like Carson Palmquist, and eventually, Chase Dollander, are ready to join the big club.
Call to Action
Are you a fan of the Rockies? Do you love talking about all things Rockies? Do you want to write about the Rockies on your own schedule with the potential to earn some extra cash? Go to https://openings.fansided.com and look for the Rox Pile site and apply to join our staff.