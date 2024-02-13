4 Players the Rockies will wish they had signed this offseason
A look at a few players the Rox could regret not inking to deals for the 2024 season
By Ryan Hunt
The former ace of the Reds, Tyler Mahle could have stablized the top of the Rockies rotation
The Rockies rotation in 2024, will likely look something like: Kyle Freeland, Cal Quantrill, Austin Gomber, Ryan Feltner, and Dakota Hudson with Marquez and Senzatella out for most if not the entirety of the season. There are several question marks in that rotation, even if healthy, which is why a starter like Tyler Mahle could go a long way to stabilize the top end of the rotation.
Mahle signed a two year, 22-million-dollar deal with the defending champion, Texas Rangers, as a 29-year-old entering his eighth year in the MLB. He has posted a modest 4.30 ERA in 122 games started, with only 98 homers given up in 635 innings pitched. While Mahle does not necessarily have "ace stuff", he could have provided some stability and delivered some quality innings on a very reasonable deal in a tough park to pitch in, at elevation. The Rockies may have missed out on a solid, young, and low financial risk signing here with Mahle, even if they were forced to add an extra year or extra money to persuade him to brave pitching at Coors.