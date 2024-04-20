4 of the biggest trade heists in Rockies franchise history
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies acquire Jake McGee and German Marquez from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Corey Dickerson and Kevin Padlo
In one of the more recent trades, the Rockies finally acquired a solid starting pitcher (and also got a very solid bullpen arm). The Rockies have never been able to produce or maintain strong pitching, but this trade broke that mold and continues to yield results.
Through just eight years with the Rockies, Marquez already ranks second in fWAR, behind just Ubaldo Jiminez. The former All-Star seemed like he had shown the ability to tame the friendly confines of Coors Field. Would you be surprised to learn that Marquez is already fourth in innings pitched in a Rockies uniform? Once he returns from his injury, (and considering he is still just 29), Marquez has a very solid chance of going down as the best pitcher in Rockies history.
McGee would go on to become one of the better relievers in franchise history, over four seasons. McGee would throw another three innings in the major leagues before retiring after the 2022 season.
Dickerson was a slugger that seemed to have a lot of potential with the Rockies, but after being traded away from Colorado, Dickerson could never replicate the same type of numbers and as of 2024, is still looking for a job.
