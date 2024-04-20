4 of the biggest trade heists in Rockies franchise history
We need some positive vibes
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies acquire DJ LeMahieu and Tyler Colvin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Ian Stewart and Casey Weathers
DJ LeMahieu was one of the most likeable players in franchise history. The second baseman gave the Rockies a solid, high average, and consistent hitter to put anywhere in their lineup. LeMahieu ranks ninth in games played in Rockies history and was nearly top 10 in fWAR.
Ian Stewart had so much potential, but just could never live up to it. The Rockies gave up on the former first round pick and after one year with the Cubs, and one year with the Angels, Ian Stewart would be out of baseball.
Rockies acquire Dante Bichette from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Kevin Reimer
The Rockies were an expansion team when they selected Kevin Reimer from the Rangers with the ninth overall pick in the expansion draft. They weren't thrilled with that pick and immediately flipped him to the Brewers for Dante Bichette, which would prove to be an absolute steal.
Bichette would spend seven seasons in Colorado, ranking seventh in home runs, third in RBI, fifth in stolen bases, and fourth in batting average. Bichette was the Rockies slugger during the steroid era and he would destroy the baseball, capping it off with a second place MVP finish in 1995 with 40 home runs, and a league leading .620 slugging percentage.
Reimer would go on to play the 1993 season with the Brewers, hitting just 13 home runs with a .249 average, and an 87 OPS+. After that, he was out of the league as he watched Bichette go on to become one of the best sluggers in baseball, during one of the best offensive eras in baseball.