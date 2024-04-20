4 of the biggest trade heists in Rockies franchise history
We need some positive vibes
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies acquire Carlos Gonzalez, Huston Street and Greg Smith from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Matt Holliday
Holliday is a franchise icon and will forever be enshrined in Rockies history. He was one of the best players in franchise history, during the best run, in franchise history. It felt like Holliday spent forever with the Rockies, but he was only there for a little over five years. In those five years Holliday ranked top 10 in fWAR, 11th in home runs, third in batting average, and second in wRC+. However, Holliday and the Rockies not being able to agree to an extension would end his tenure with the Rockies.
The trio that the Rockies received was arguably the best deal in franchise history. Carlos Gonzalez would go on to put up the ninth highest wRC+, fifth most home runs, a top five fWAR, and three gold gloves and was a three time All-Star in his 10 years with the Rockies. He has also played in the third most games in Rockies franchise history. CarGo was one of the most exciting players in franchise history and rewarded the Rockies in a big way.
Street would only spend three years with the Rockies, but they were some really solid years. Street combined for 2.6 fWAR in those three years, displaying something that the Rockies seemingly have completely gotten away from (high strikeouts, low walks). His ERA was anywhere from 3.06 to 3.86 showing that he figured out how to compete in the thin Colorado air.