3 Winners and 2 Losers from series loss vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
There were some struggles, but a lot of positives in another series loss for the Rockies
By Tanner Vogt
Winner: McMahon continues to carry this offense
Ryan McMahon is a fan favorite and, being one of the veterans, was going to be expected to produce in the middle of this lineup. He has been consistent over his career, but a more than 5% increase in his strikeout rate from 2022 to 2023, had a lot of fans worried about where his career was headed.
He has immediately shut down those concerns so far this year. Not only is Mac slashing .383/.464/.553 (good for a 164 wRC+), but he is controlling the zone a lot more than he did last year, He looks more confident and comfortable so far. His strikeout rate has been cut down by more than 10% (21.4% so far this year), while his walk rate has increase 3.5% to 14.3%, both of which are elite numbers. Mac continued his dominance against the Diamondbacks (4 for 11 with two RBIs and an excellent 3BB/3K ratio) and continues to carry this offense; he even won them a game on a walk-off grand slam. If he can continue to look this comfortable at the plate, he could be in for a huge year.