3 Winners and 2 Losers from series loss vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
There were some struggles, but a lot of positives in another series loss for the Rockies
By Tanner Vogt
Winner: The Rockies starting pitching was the best we have seen in awhile
The story early on this season was how bad the starting pitching was. The first series was extremely terrible as the starting pitching just got absolutely blown up. We knew this staff was going to struggle, but I don't think anyway expected what we saw. Through the first eight games of the year, it was nearly impossible for the offense to keep up with how bad the pitching was. In those eight games the starting pitching only threw 33.2 innings, with a ridiculous 9.36 ERA, allowing 13.83 hits per nine. The pitchers just really struggled to command the zone with 5.08 walks per nine and only 6.42 strikeouts per nine innings.
The last five games the pitching has been one of the biggest bright spots for this team. Ryan Feltner kicked this run off with one of the best starts in Rockies history at Coors Field (6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K) and it just continued from there. Over the last five games, Rockies pitchers have dominated the opponents, (29 IP, 3.41 ERA, 9 H/9, 2.17 BB/9, 8.07 K/9). As you can see here, the biggest thing is the ability to command the zone. Gomber, who has struggled the most with walks prior to Wednesday's start, only walked two over six innings. This pitching looks a lot different and while this level may not continue, if they can be fairly close to this, this team will surely win more games than they have so far.