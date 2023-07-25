3 ways Rockies could screw up the MLB trade deadline
With the MLB trade deadlin just seven days away, the Rockies have to move on from veteran players. If not they could jeopardize the future of their franchise from this year.
3. Failing to trade Randal Grichuk
It seems like it would be wise to move Grichuk at the end of the season. This is due to the emergence of Brenton Doyle, the possibility of Jones staying in the outfield, and young prospect Zac Veen potentially making his MLB debut next year. It makes sense to part ways with Grichuk in light of these factors.
Multiple teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, and Rangers could use a corner outfielder like Grichuk and his ability to hit for contact makes him a prime candidate for any team looking to increase their playoff chances before the season's end.
Grichuk is having an exceptional season in Colorado, with a batting average of .309, on-base percentage of .368, and slugging percentage of .482. He has also hit 18 doubles and 68 hits. Due to the presence of younger players, it is evident that Colorado may need to trade him in the near future. If this happens, the franchise could potentially receive at least two tier-level two minor league players, which could help in their pursuit of building a winning team.