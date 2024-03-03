3 takeaways from the Rockies first week of Spring Training
We are through just a week of baseball this spring, but there are certainly some headlines to look at.
By Tanner Vogt
The pitching staff may produce more strikeouts in 2024
One of the most frustrating things that the Rockies have seemingly repeatedly done, is find pitchers that have low strikeout rates, low 90's fastball and attempt to keep the ball on the ground. That sounds like a great plan, especially considering the Rockies solid defense, but playing at Coors Field makes that extremely difficult to accomplish.
Things look to have shifted this year, at least so far. The Rockies are actually ranked sixth this spring in total strikeouts. While a few starters have shown some solid strikeout ability, like Palmquist striking out five in three innings, and Noah Davis with four over four innings, the relievers have really dominated in the strikeout department. Some guys have really stepped up with Matt Koch striking out six in three innings, Anthony Molina with five in 3.2 innings and flamethrower Jaden Hill with four in just two innings.
The Rockies have a very different group of pitchers, especially in the bullpen and 2024 could be a season where we see a little more excitement. The Rockies bullpen could have some really interesting arms that could surprise some people this year. Hopefully that change in philosophy, results in a more effective bullpen.
