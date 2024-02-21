Rox Pile
Fansided

3 surprise moves the Rockies can still make before Opening Day 2024

Though the Rockies have had a relatively quiet offseason, we look at three moves that could get fans really interested in Rockies baseball for 2024.

By Tanner Vogt

Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox v Boston Red Sox / Paul Rutherford/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 4
Next

Once pitchers and catchers report, the offseason usually slows down. For Rockies fans, that doesn't mean much as they have been relatively inactive this offseason. With a lot of the free agents signed already, minus the big name, Scott Boras clients, the rest of the offseason should be filled with a lot of tension from teams. The Rockies don't really figure to be in the mix with a lot of those teams fighting for the services of Cody Bellinger, Jordon Montgomery or Matt Chapman; that doesn't mean, however, that taking a flier in free agency couldn't pay off for them in the long haul.

The Rockies have quite a bit of needs at the major league level, though many of them happen to be on the pitching side. With a number of young pitchers set to duel it out for the final rotation spot, we could see a few solid players be demoted to Triple-A. Some may expect the young players and prospects to get a chance to battle and prove that they deserve a major league roster spot. Even though the Rockies Major League roster seems to be set, as they head into Spring Training, let's take a look at three surprising moves that could be made to make the 2024 team more interesting.

Home/Colorado Rockies News