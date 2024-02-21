3 surprise moves the Rockies can still make before Opening Day 2024
Though the Rockies have had a relatively quiet offseason, we look at three moves that could get fans really interested in Rockies baseball for 2024.
By Tanner Vogt
Once pitchers and catchers report, the offseason usually slows down. For Rockies fans, that doesn't mean much as they have been relatively inactive this offseason. With a lot of the free agents signed already, minus the big name, Scott Boras clients, the rest of the offseason should be filled with a lot of tension from teams. The Rockies don't really figure to be in the mix with a lot of those teams fighting for the services of Cody Bellinger, Jordon Montgomery or Matt Chapman; that doesn't mean, however, that taking a flier in free agency couldn't pay off for them in the long haul.
The Rockies have quite a bit of needs at the major league level, though many of them happen to be on the pitching side. With a number of young pitchers set to duel it out for the final rotation spot, we could see a few solid players be demoted to Triple-A. Some may expect the young players and prospects to get a chance to battle and prove that they deserve a major league roster spot. Even though the Rockies Major League roster seems to be set, as they head into Spring Training, let's take a look at three surprising moves that could be made to make the 2024 team more interesting.