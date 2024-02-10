3 Rockies who will make the Opening Day roster but won't last the season
We should see a few top prospects debut this year, these debuts could force these 3 players out of Colorado.
By Tanner Vogt
A Starting Pitcher (Quantrill or Hudson)
The Rockies have really struggled to acquire and retain talent, especially starting pitchers. They have let a lot of talent go without anything in return (Jon Gray and Trevor Story). Why would they trade one of their starting pitchers at the deadline then? It's simple, every year at the trade deadline, the hottest commodity is starting pitching. Every team wants to add pitching at the deadline and there is no better time to capitalize on a pitching desperate team than at the deadline. Teams will make aggressive moves in hopes of securing that final wild card spot. With the playoff format, allowing the most teams in the playoffs we have ever seen, there is surely going to be a number of teams battling to add pitching.
The Rockies also have a few arms that should be ready by the middle or end of the year. As things currently stand you have Freeland, Gomber, Hudson, Quantrill, Feltner, Lambert, and even Noah Davis, who will all get starts throughout the year. The Rockies expect German Marquez to return later in the year, along with the expected debuts of Carson Palmquist and Joe Rock. The Rockies could look to capitalize on the value of the veteran pitchers, while clearing a spot for a youngster to join the big-league club, similar to what they did last offseason.