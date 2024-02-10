3 Rockies who will make the Opening Day roster but won't last the season
We should see a few top prospects debut this year, these debuts could force these 3 players out of Colorado.
By Tanner Vogt
The way the Rockies are approaching the 2024 season is vastly different than the 2023 season. The 2023 roster was littered with veterans hoping to bounce back and resurrect their careers. They had guys lke C.J. Cron, Jurickson Profar, Yanathan Daza, Randal Grichuk and Mike Moustakas. It was a group that was pretty uninspiring to say the least. There wasn't a lot of young talent that we expected to see. A lot of that changed with the emergence of Nolan Jones and seeing him take over the National League on his way to a breakout year and one of the best Rookie seasons in Rockies history. We also saw the emergence of a gold glove winning centerfielder, Brenton Doyle, who put up highlight after highlight becoming the best defensive centerfielder in the NL.
2024 will be a lot different for a Rockies team that will rely heavily on the youth movement. The Rockies avoided the dreaded prospect block type of move and have created a path for some of their youngsters to get a lot of playing time. Guys like Hunter Goodman, Sean Bouchard, Brenton Doyle should get a ton of playing time to improve their skill set and prove that they belong at the major league level.
With all of that young talent coming up, however, the Rockies still have to have some veterans to round out the roster. The Rockies showed that summer at the trade deadline, that they are willing to move off of their veterans to make room for the emerging youth and I expect more of that to happen this year. Let's take a look at a few players that will be on the opening day roster, but will most likely end up on another team come summertime.