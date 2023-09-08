3 Rockies who will have a great series against the San Francisco Giants
The Rockies are set to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants this weekend. Looking ahead, here are three players on the roster who are poised to have a breakout series in San Francisco.
3. Ryan McMahon
Third baseman Ryan McMahon has been a Giant killer this year. The six-year veteran has had a redeeming season with the Rockies aside from a miserable stretch during the first two months of the season.
McMahon, 28, is leading the team in almost every major hitting categroy except batting average and hits. He has 22 home runs, 69 RBI's and an on base percentage of .330 on the year.
Recently, McMahon's name has also appeared as a possible Gold Glove candidate as he has been phenomenal on defense all year at the hot corner. McMahon currently sits in second among all N.L. third baseman in assists with 245 on the year with a fielding percentage of 0.972.
McMahon has a batting average of .292 and an OPS of .846 against the Giants. He has hit two doubles and four RBI's against them. However, he's been struggling lately, with a batting average of just .200 in his last seven games. Nevertheless, playing against a team that he has performed well against all year could be just what he needs to break out of his slump and end the month of Sept. on a positive note.