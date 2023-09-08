3 Rockies who will have a great series against the San Francisco Giants
The Rockies are set to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants this weekend. Looking ahead, here are three players on the roster who are poised to have a breakout series in San Francisco.
2. Elehuris Montero
After being out of the lineup for six straight days to end the month of Aug., Elehuris Montero is finding his way back as an everyday first baseman for the Rockies.
Montero, 25, has spent time between the minor leagues and major's over the last two years and has been on fire over his last six games. At the plate, he has gone 6 for 18 including two doubles, one home run, three RBI's and four walks. His vision at the plate is starting to increase significantly as he is almost drawing more walks then strikeouts per game. He also holds a slash line of .333/.378/.611 during this stretch and seems like he is finally settling into his own.
This will be Montero's first series against the Giants this season.