3 Rockies who will have a great series against the San Francisco Giants
The Rockies are set to begin a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants this weekend. Looking ahead, here are three players on the roster who are poised to have a breakout series in San Francisco.
The Colorado Rockies are set to begin a three-game road series today against the San Francisco Giants in what will be their last time in the Bay Area this season.
The Rockies (51-88) have lost seven of their last 10 games and are coming off a 1-2 series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Rockies have yet to win a series against an NL West team this year and have played the Giants just twice this season and Colorado has only won one game against them. They have been outscored 32-17 against San Francisco this year.
Things could change this weekend due to the recent streakiness of some players in the clubhouse right now as well as looking at which players have played well against the Giants this season. With this series, I decided to look at what players in the Rockies clubhouse could have a big weekend against San Francisco.
1. Nolan Jones
It should be no suprise that Nolan Jones has made it onto this list. Jones has been one of the most remarkable players on the Rockies roster this season and is giving fans a glimmer of hope for what the future holds.
Jones, 25, is blossoming into a young star in Colorado and has been on an absolute tear in his last 15 games.
Over this period, Jones is batting with a .348 average and an incredible OPS of 1.119, 7 RBI's and two triples, one of which came on Wednesday when he drilled one off the center field wall at Chase Field bringing home Brendan Rodgers and Ryan McMahon for a two run RBI triple.
Jones's bat continues to be hot for the Rockies and has recently earned some consideration to be the N.L. Rookie of the year and has been compared to have a stronger case for it then Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks.