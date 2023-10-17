3 Rockies who will be the reason why they don't lose 100 games in 2024
Looking ahead at why three players who will be the reason why the Rockies won't lose 100 games next season.
3. Ezequiel Tovar
The arrival of Ezequiel Tovar was one that definitely did not disappoint last season as the young shortstop put on a show all year long and showed he has everything in the making to become the shortstop of the future.
Defensively, Tovar led all MLB rookie shortstops in every category and even found himself leading veteran shortstops like Willy Adames, Bobby Witt Jr. and Javier Báez.
Offensively, as I mentioned earlier when discussing Jones, Tovar led the Rockies in doubles this year while hitting .253, 37 doubles, four triples and 15 home runs.
After a rough first two months of the season, Tovar started to emerge on the scene in the month of July as he hit .323 with 17 RBIs.
In clutch situations with the bases loaded, that seemed to be where Tovar thrived as a hitter hitting with an average of .357 while driving in 13 RBIs.
In 2024, I would expect to see Tovar elevate his game offensively to a higher production after having a year of MLB ball under his belt.