3 Rockies prospects who should get a September callups
September call-ups are just days away and with the Rockies almost mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, it's time for Colorado to evaluate their farm system against other Major League talent.
3. Drew Romo
Drew Romo was selected by the Rockies in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft and is quickly on his way to the Rockies roster. The expectation for Romo is to find his way on the Rockies by next year.
The opportunity to get his big league career started should be now for Romo. Next year is the final season the Rockies will have of Elias Diaz and due to Romo's emergence, it seems likely Diaz will eventually turn the reigns over at the catcher's position.
Romo is a 5'11" 205 LB catcher for the Rockies and has played well during his minor league career. Right now, he has a career average of .271, 20 home runs, 144 RBI's and 46 stolen bases in 985 at bats. The opportunity to face some big league pitching now and getting himself ready for spring training next year should make this move a no brainer for Colorado.