3 Rockies prospects who should get a September callups
September call-ups are just days away and with the Rockies almost mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, it's time for Colorado to evaluate their farm system against other Major League talent.
2. Adael Amador
Adael Amador is the number one prospect in the Rockies organization and is quickly climbing his way through the organization. After starting last year in low A ball, Amador recently got promoted to AA.
While playing for high A Spokane, Amador slashed .302/.391/.514 with nine home runs, 35 RBI's, and 14 doubles.
Amador is a 6'0" 200 LB shortstop who was signed by the Rockies in 2021. When signed, he was ranked as the No. 16 player on the MLB pipeline's top 30 international prospects.
Although Amador primarily plays shortstop, it's doubtful that he'll maintain that position once he's on the Major League roster, as Ezequiel Tovar has emerged as the shortstop of the future. Nonetheless, it would be advantageous for Amador to gain experience playing alongside Tovar at second base, and it would also provide the organization with an opportunity to closely evaluate their top prospect.
The expectation for Amador is to find his way in the big leagues by 2025 but based off the way he has been excelling in the minor league level, I think we could expect to see him by sometime next season.