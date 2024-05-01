3 Rockies Prospects that are knocking on the door
Let them kids play!
3. Jaden Hill - RHP
The road for the right-hander from LSU has been defined by resilience. Hill was the 44th selection in the 2021 draft. After overcoming injuries during his college years and early minor league career, Jaden Hill has emerged as a prospect worth noticing. From his college days in the SEC up until the end of last season, Hill was slated as a starting pitcher. Back in November of last year, Rockies beat reporter Thomas Harding wrote about the organization's high opinion of Hill's potential and their belief that some changes were necessary.
"He had taken so long off from ‘T.J.’ that the lower half was inconsistent from outing to outing, and really from pitch to pitch at times,” Rockies coordinator of pitching strategies Flint Wallace said. “He came down here and worked hard at getting that dialed in. Basically, it’s getting his stuff in the zone more often. He was falling behind in counts early, but his stuff is electric."- Thomas Harding via MLB.com
After the end of the minor league season last year, the Rockies chose to send Hill to the Arizona Fall League to gain some experience as a reliever. Despite not winning any games with an 0-2 record, Hill impressed with his performances, pitching for 11.1 innings and achieving a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and four earned runs allowed. The Rockies believe that moving Hill to the bullpen could increase his chances of getting called up to the major leagues sooner rather than later. As long as he can stay healthy, Hill may join the Rockies bullpen staff in the near future.

