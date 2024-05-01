3 Rockies Prospects that are knocking on the door
Let them kids play!
2. Carson Palmquist - LHP
Carson Palmquist, a 23-year-old left-handed pitcher drafted in 2022 out of the University of Miami, has been dominating on the mound for the Yard Goats this season. With a 1.23 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22 innings of work, Palmquist has shown the ability to miss bats and limit the damage with good control and a solid pitch mix.
Rockies fans had the opportunity to see the young lefty in Spring Training this year. He made three appearances during spring training, including starting in the Rockies' spring opener against Arizona. He pitched two innings, allowed zero runs, issued one walk, and struck out four.
Over the last couple of seasons, Rockies GM Bill Schmidt has emphasized the need to acquire more pitching and build up the arms in the minors. The Rockies are currently facing a shortage of key pitchers, such as German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela, due to elbow injuries from last season. In case of any further injuries, there is a possibility of Carson Palmquist being called upon to start later this year. However, it is hoped that the team will not have to face any more pitching injuries. Palmquist has the potential to be a valuable asset for the Rockies' rotation in the future.