3 Rockies position players who have struggled the most so far
These 3 hitters have been tough to watch
By Ryan Hunt
A former top pick hasn't been able to translate hot spring into the regular season
After hitting .354 in Spring Training, second baseman Brendan Rodgers has been another slow starter for the Rockies in 2024, batting .120 in his first 25 at bats of the season. This is another case where some time lower in the lineup might be what he needs to get going, but alas, there are not many hitters aside from Ryan McMahon who can be justified in moving up in the lineup. It appears Rogers will stay hitting second behind Charlie Blackmon.
Having this entire list be the two through four hitters says a good bit about the Rockies start so far. While there is still plenty of time to right the ship, Rodgers is probably the biggest question mark about the kind of production we will get from the righty, as he recently recovered from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for much of the 2023 season, a season in which he hit .258 in the 46 games he played. There isn't much doubt that Nolan Jones will turn it around, and frankly there isn't much hope that Bryant will turn it around, but Rodgers remains a mystery in terms of exactly what kind of big leaguer he is, hopefully the former first round pick will finally have his breakout season in 2024, but at least this far, it has not looked like that will be the case.
