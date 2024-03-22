3 Rockies players who are putting up eye-catching numbers this spring
By Tanner Vogt
Brenton Doyle's offense might match his stellar defense
Brenton Doyle popped last year, but it was mainly on the defensive side. He became one of the best defenders, at any position, in all of baseball last year. He won a gold glove, patrolling the largest outfield in all of baseball.
Where Doyle was one of the best defenders in all of baseball, he really struggled offensively. He slashed just .203/.250/.343, which was good for a 43 wRC+. He posted one of the highest strikeout rates in all of baseball, at 35%. Even with all of that he still hit 10 home runs and stole 22 bases.
This spring, Doyle has made some changes to his swing; he has started to use a medicine ball in hopes of keeping his hands from dropping during the "load" phase. He actually started these adjustments last year, which led to a .261 average in the month of September.
Doyle has kept things rolling with a hot spring. He is slashing .310/.356/.333 with a double, and two stolen bases. The home run numbers aren't there, but fans shouldn't focus on Doyle hitting double digit home runs (though, returning to Coors Field, should help in that deparment).
Perhaps the biggest number to focus on for Doyle is the strikeout numbers. After posting a 35% strikeout rate last year, he has cut that down to just 22.22% this spring. Maybe that number isn't sustainable, but if he can keep it under 30% and hit in that 250-270 range, stealing 20-30 bases and playing his level of defense, we could be looking at a real breakout season. Doyle profiles fairly similar to Kevin Kiermaier and I wouldn't be surprised to see a Doyle become that perennial two-to-three-win player with an occasional four-win year.
