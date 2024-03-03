3 Rockies players we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we wish stayed
With a lot of roster turnover this offseason, we say goodbye to a few players, though a couple of those goodbyes were more difficult.
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies player fans are thrilled to see gone: Jurickson Profar
Profar signed really late in the offseason last year, signing after the team was at spring training. He was coming off a solid year with the Padres, but Colorado offered him a on a one-year deal that provided him a solid position to prove it again in hopes of becoming a free agent the next year and earning a bigger payday.
Profar made a lot of sense for the Rockies when they signed him. The team needed some outfield depth (similar to this year), little did they know that they would have two breakout players in Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones, but no one faulted them for taking a chance on the former top prospect. Profar brought a skill set that was different than what most of the Rockies had; he didn't strike out a ton, he walked quite a bit, he didn't have a ton of power, but could play multiple positions.
It was not a great time for Profar in Colorado as the former top overall prospect. The 30-year-old switch-hitter struggled to make solid contact, hitting just .236 and slugging a dreadful .364 (especially considering the friendly confines of Coors Field). He hit just eight home runs in 111 games, before the Rockies released him in August.
Luckily for Rockies fans, the emergence of Nolan Jones made Profar expendable, and they weren't forced to see that experiment through. The Rockies have stated that they would like to bring back another outfielder, but fans will be very happy that Profar will not be that guy. His absence will give way to opportunities for guys like Sean Bouchard and Hunter Goodman to make their mark.