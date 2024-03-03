3 Rockies players we'll be glad are gone in 2024 and 2 we wish stayed
With a lot of roster turnover this offseason, we say goodbye to a few players, though a couple of those goodbyes were more difficult.
By Tanner Vogt
Rockies player fans are thrilled to see gone: Chris Flexen
The Rockies added the right hander in July of 2023 after dealing with a number of injuries throughout the year. They lost German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Ryan Feltner for a majority of, or all of the season.
Flexen seems like every other pitcher the Rockies have added, just building the frustration of Rockies fans. Flexen has never put-up great strikeout numbers, his walk numbers are okay, he gets hit pretty hard and was a hopeful "bounce-back" candidate after a solid 2022.
The Flexen experiment went exactly how you think it would go. Flexen started 12 games and had a 6.27 ERA, allowing more than two home runs per nine innings. Maybe even more frustrating was the fact that adding Flexen took starts away from young pitchers that the Rockies should've been taking a look at. Guys like Peter Lambert, Noah Davis should have seen probably double of what they ended up throwing. At the end of the year Flexen elected free agency, Rockies fans will be happy that experiment was short lived.