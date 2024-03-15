3 Rockies players fighting for their futures heading into the 2024 season
Time might not be on these 3 Rockies players' sides, who could be fighting for their future with the club heading into 2024.
By Tanner Vogt
Peter Lambert may find himself on the outside looking in sooner rather than later
It might seem like a bad idea for a team that has struggled so badly to develop and keep pitching, to have a soon to be 27-year-old, promising right-handed pitcher fighting for his future with the team. Hear me out, though, Lambert has been a solid (but not great) swing man, but for a team that is needing to get a lot better and change their mentality around the pitching, you can't accept mediocrity anymore.
Lambert is still young at nearly 27-years-old and has shown some promise at times. He also comes with a high draft pedigree, going in the second round of the 2015 MLB draft out of high school. He has also looked pretty good this spring over four appearances. He has thrown nine innings, walking just three, but only striking out five. He has a solid ERA of just 2.00 but will need to prove that he can continue that when they return home to the unfriendly confines of Coors Field.
Lambert still has a player option, giving some flexibility, but the Rockies have made it a point to get young starting pitching. With the emergence of Carson Palmquist in spring training, along with a number of college arms that have flashed upside. Guys like Chase Dollander, Sean Sullivan, Joe Rock, Gabe Hughes, and Jack Mahoney are all college arms that could move quickly and earn a chance to prove themselves.
That could lead Lambert to another team sometime this year or possibly next. Lambert will be competing with Ryan Feltner and Dakota Hudson for the final two rotation spots and will need to really impress the Rockies to find himself with a long-term job in Colorado.
