3 Rockies pitchers who need to step up with the Kyle Freeland injury news
By Tanner Vogt
Austin Gomber
The most upside of anyone on this list, Austin Gomber was supposed to become a very solid pitcher for the Rockies. He had a very good 2020 season before being traded to the Rockies and he has yet to really live up to the expectations that the Rockies and fans placed on him. He has been better this year with a strikeout rate back over eight, the first time since 2021 and his last two starts have been very good after a tough first two starts.
This team already lacked the front-end starter after losing German Marquez and Antonio Senzatela, so losing Freeland, even if it is only for a month, really hurts. Gomber is certainly going to be in the rotation throughout this year and barring a surprising trade, will be here through next year as well. But he really has the opportunity to step up and show that he can be the higher strikeout pitcher that this team has been missing. He also has the opportunity to step up and lead this rotation, as arguably the most talented pitcher when looking at their stuff and experience.
Anthony Molina
This one is more of a trickle down effect. As Lambert moves into the bullpen, the Rockies will be looking for a swingman to step up and fill that role. Noah Davis was brought up to give Bud Black another solid option that can fill multiple innings. But it is a Rule 5 draft pick, in Anthony Molina, that needs to step up and showcase his talent.
Molina is a very talented and interesting arm that the Rockies were able to snag in the rule 5 draft this offseason. The right-handed pitcher is just 22 years-old, so expectations should be tempered as he is still young, and this is just his fifth season playing professional baseball. Molina has a solid fastball and slider but just hasn't been able to produce results. Molina may not be thought about much as having a big opportunity with the Freeland injury, but with over 120 innings last year, he has a solid shot to be the swingman if he can get better results than what he's gotten so far.
