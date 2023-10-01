3 replacements for Bud Black if the Rockies fire him fires him
With the season ending today, nobody in the Rockies organization should be safe. If they decide to move on from manager Bud Black this offseason, here are three potential replacements for him.
3. Clayton McCullough
In today's sports, it has become a copy cat industry as teams will look to mimic another team's formula and replicate it as their own. The decision to bring on current Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough could be an excellent move by the Rockies front office.
The Athletic currently has McCullough ranked as the top managerial prospect available this offseason. Last year, he finished as a runner-up for both the New York Mets and Kansas City Royals job.
The opportunity to take from a division rival could mean everything for the Rockies. McCullough knows what it's like to be in a winning culture and would be able to bring that type of experience over to a Rockies team that hardly has any winning experience. He has spent most of his coaching career in the minor leagues as a manager for the Blue Jays from 2007-2014. In 2021, he was hired by Dave Roberts and the Dodgers to be the first base coach.
Each of the three years he has been with the Dodgers, they have been in the playoffs and have won two division titles. When it comes to creating a winning culture and changing scenery, Roberts has been the poster boy for that image for almost the last decade as he turned the Dodgers into a power house organization with a World Series victory in 2020.
I do believe that if you get a young coach like McCullough in the Rockies clubhouse, you could see some of that Dodgers type of culture created in the Colorado clubhouse and this team could potentially evolve into something special.