3 replacements for Bud Black if the Rockies fire him fires him
With the season ending today, nobody in the Rockies organization should be safe. If they decide to move on from manager Bud Black this offseason, here are three potential replacements for him.
1. Gabe Kapler
With three games left in the season on Friday, the San Francisco Giants made a shocking move by announcing they were parting ways with Gabe Kapler.
Kapler, 48 has been an MLB manager for five years now, two with the Philadelphia Phillies and three with the San Francisco Giants. He has an overall record of 456-411 with a win percentage of .526.
In his first stint as a manager with the Phillies, it did not go so well for a team that signed the 2015 N.L. MVP Bryce Harper in 2019. The Phillies had a record 81-81 that screamed mediocrity wi a roster that featured big names like Aaron Nola, Jake Arrieta, Rhys Hoskins and Andrew McCutchen. A change was needed in Philadelphia and that was to move on from Kapler.
With experience comes maturity. In his first year with the Giants, Kapler and the Giants were an okay team, finishing 29-31 in a shortened 60-game season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, in 2021, Kapler shocked the world when he led the Giants to an N.L. West title that year with a 107-55 record, just passing the Los Angeles Dodgers by one game. The Giants would end up being eliminated from the postseason after a disappointing game five loss to the Dodgers in the NLDS that year.
Kapler, has proven that he can win and can win in this division with a team that does not feature any big names. The decision to possibly acquire him as a manager if Black is gone should be a no-brainer for the Rockies.