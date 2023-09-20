3 Reasons why the Rockies should not try and trade for Mike Trout
Recently, a report by USA Today stated that the Los Angeles Angels would be open in a Mike Trout trade if he approved it, while almost every team would be interested in acquiring Trout, I decided to look into three reasons why the Rockies should not entertain a trade for Trout.
Just a little over a week ago, it was reported by USA Today that the Los Angeles Angels would be open to trading future Hall of fame outfielder Mike Trout if he wanted out.
With phenom two-way star Shohei Ohtani likely leaving the Angels via free agency this winter, it would not be a shocking move if the Angels elected to enter a full-blown rebuild by trading away their other franchise star for over the last 11 years.
Almost any team in the MLB should try and trade for Trout as he is a former three-time A.L. MVP, 11-time All-Star, nine-time Silver Slugger, A.L. Stolen Base leader and has a career batting aver of .301 with an OPS of .994, 368 home runs, 940 RBI's and 964 walks, making him one of the greatest players to ever play the game.
While Trout would be an ideal fit for almost any team, it would be hard to imagine the Rockies actually striking a deal with the Angels aside from Trout willing to waive his no-trade clause. For the Rockies, the move to trade for Trout could theoretically set the franchise back.
1. Not being able to stay healthy
In the first half of his career, Trout was on the baseball field for almost everyday of the season as he went four straight years playing in at least 157 games. However, over the last six years, Trout has missed significant playing time over the last seven years due to injuries.
Trout has had to deal with several injuries throughout his career. From a torn thumb ligament in 2017, wrist inflammation in 2018, foot surgery in 2019, to a calf injury that was initially expected to sideline him for a month but eventually ended his season in 2021, and most recently, a fractured hamate bone. Unfortunately, he has not been able to stay healthy.
The Rockies have faced a lot of injury troubles throughout the season, starting from the very beginning till the end. Players like Kris Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, German Marquez, Lucas Gilbreath, and even C.J. Cron (before he was traded) have been dealing with on-and-off injuries, which have plagued the team.
Acquiring Trout from the Angels could be a risky move for Colorado, considering both Trout and the Rockies have their own injury concerns. While it may seem impressive to have both Trout and Bryant in the lineup, the chances of seeing them play together are slim due to their previous injury struggles. In short, this may be something Rockies would want to avoid.