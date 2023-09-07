3 Reasons why September will be the most exciting part of the Rockies season
Looking ahead at why the month of September will be the most memorable part of 2023 for the Rockies.
3. Opportunity to watch a couple defenders strike gold
This year, the Rockies have three players who are eligible to win gold gloves with the organization for the first time in franchise history.
Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle all rank among the top 3 at their position defensively in the National League. The most impressive part about this is two of these three players are rookies and could be names we see in contention for a Gold Glove for years to come in Colorado.
Doyle's arm strength continues to impress this year as the rookie center fielder's arm strength recently rose to 105.7 MPH over the weekend which is the fastest in the statcast era.
Tovar continues to remain one of the smoothest defensive shortstops in all of baseball as he continuously puts on a clinic at short and is making a new highlight play everyday.
McMahon, also has had a terrific year on defense with a fielding percentage of 0.971 with 242 assists on the year and has turned 39 double plays at the hot corner, making him one of the more elite third baseman's in all of baseball.