3 questions the Rockies already answered during spring training, 1 they haven't
No one is claiming this starting job
By Tanner Vogt
Do the Rockies have any pitching help close to the big leagues?
Building off the last topic we just discussed, the Rockies pitching was the biggest question mark coming into this offseason. Not only were there two major injuries the club has to deal with, but the lack of a pitcher friendly field, makes it extremely hard to attract free agents (like Sean Manea or Mike Clevinger).
This spring we were going to see some top prospects that we could be excited about, though there weren't a ton of big-name pitching prospects, as most of them were recently acquired and not ready for spring camp yet.
One name that flew way under the radar was recent second round pick, Jaden Hill. Hill was drafted as a starter and after two seasons starting, the Rockies decided to move him to the bullpen. That decision has looked to be one of the best moves for Hill. This spring Hill has dominated! He has thrown five innings, striking out eight batters and walking just two. His fastball has been sitting in the upper 90's and he has shown a plus changeup and plus slider. The Rockies should see Hill this year and he looks like he has the makings of a very good, high leverage arm.
Another arm that surprised this spring, was one of the top pitching prospects in the system (albeit a thin pitching system), Carson Palmquist. The 23-year-old lefty, made three appearances this spring, throwing five innings, striking out eight and walking just two. He only surrendered four hits and didn't allow a run. His low arm slot has a lot of scouts pegging him for a relief role, but after his solid 2023 season (3.90 ERA over 92.1 innings with a 13.1 K/9 and 3.6 BB/9), he looks like he has the makings of a solid starting pitcher.
The thin depth of pitching made a lot of fans wonder where and when the next crop of pitchers would come, but Jaden Hill and Carson Palmquist have answered those questions, and the time is coming soon!