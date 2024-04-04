3 Potential breakout candidates for the Rockies in 2024
These players could play a huge role for the Rockies in 2024
By Tanner Vogt
Former 1st round pick is ready to live up to his potential
We move from the most likely candidate to break out, to the player with the biggest pedigree among Rockies players on this list. Brendan Rodgers is a former first round pick, going number three overall to the Rockies in 2015. The Rockies had to have been ecstatic to nab the high school shortstop at that spot after serious debate he was the best player in the class. He would go behind two college players in Dansby Swanson and Alex Bregman; though they would go on to have successful careers so far, Rodgers has all of the same potential as the previously mentioned college players.
Rodgers has been a bit frustrating for Rockies fans, as the second baseman has flashed some really solid performance but just hasn't been able to string together a solid run. Since 2021, he has played just 285 games (less than 60% of all games), and it has been a mixed bag.
In 2021, he looked to be on his way to a breakout year after putting up 15 home runs with a .284 average in just 102 games, but couldn't continue the same pace in 2022, hitting 13 home runs with a .266 average over 137 games. His 2023 spring was cut short with a significant shoulder injury that kept him out for most of the season.
This was a big year for one of the best Rockies prospects in recent memory. The former third overall pick, was really good this spring, slashing .354/.404/.417 and though the slugging percentage wasn't that high, it can be attributed to just being spring training and getting into the full swing of things. The average and solid contact give a lot of hope heading into the 2024 season, especially when you pair that with Rodger's borderline elite level defense at second base. 2024 will be a huge year, that could put the Rockies in a tough decision as Rodgers enters his second to final year of club control; pair that with Adael Amador proving he could be close to the big leagues and Rodgers might be fighting for a job.