3 players who won't make the Rockies Opening Day roster
With a number of talented youngsters fighting for an opening day roster spot, we take a look at 3 players that will have to prove they are ready, before getting called back up.
By Tanner Vogt
Peter Lambert will get sent to Triple-A to stay stretch out as pitching depth
The Rockies rotation is not above average (or even good for that matter), but what they do have is a number of options to fill out the back half of the rotation. The first three or four seem to be locks, with Freeland, Gomber, Quantrill and Hudson making up the top four spots, but after that there will be a battle for the fifth spot. Ryan Feltner looked very good last year, with some serious potential to become a mid-rotation arm before getting hurt and I look for him to lock up the final spot in the rotation.
Peter Lambert was sort of a swing man last year, making 25 appearances, with 11 of them coming as starts and he had a solid year. He threw 87.1 innings and had pretty solid ratios (7.32 K/9 with 2.89 BB/9). It's Coors Field, so I get it, but Lambert surrendered a very high home run rate of 1.89 home runs per nine innings, something that he will have to work on to become a regular in the rotation. Lambert will make some appearances and starts in 2024, but I would expect the Rockies to send Lambert to Triple-A Albuquerque to stay stretched out as a starter.