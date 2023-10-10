3 Players the Rockies should non tender this offseason
With the offseason approaching and the arbitration process set to begin, let's take a look at what Rockies players should be non tendered this offseason.
3. Non Tender Austin Wynns
In a five year career, Austin Wynns has found himself as quite the journey man as he has played on four different teams.
Wynns started last season with the Giants but was quickly waived by them on April 14. Two days later, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and played in a total of five games until being designated for assignment until he was claimed off waivers by the Rockies.
After a year that was finding himself in different clubhouses early on, I think it is likely that Wynns will once again find himself on a different team next year as he should by non tendered by the Rockies after a disappointing year where he hit .214 for Colorado and hit just one home run and had a total of eight RBI's.
With Wynns projected to make $1 million in the arbitration process next year, and young catching prospect Drew Romo estimated to make his MLB debut next year, the decision to move on from Wynns and bring on Romo as a backup should be an easy decision for the Rockies.