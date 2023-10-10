3 Players the Rockies should non tender this offseason
With the offseason approaching and the arbitration process set to begin, let's take a look at what Rockies players should be non tendered this offseason.
2. Non Tender Harold Castro
Harold Castro is a name that is very familiar with the MLB arbitration process as he was non tendered by the Detroit Tigers last offseason. Castro would then go on to sign a Minor League deal with the Rockies.
Castro had an impressive spring training with the Rockies last year with a .333 average and a total of nine RBI's that earned him a spot on the Rockies opening day roster. Unfortunately, that productivity did not translate over to the big league level as his average was .252 with a .589 OPS while striking out 66 times and drawing just nine walks on a team that ranked 28th in strikeouts and 26th in walks.
With players like Ezequiel Tovar and Brendan Rodgers emerging as the Rockies everyday starting shortstop and second baseman and Alan Trejo as the likely backup for both of them, the middle infield will be a crowded area for the Rockies next year. Their is also the possibility of top prospect Adael Amador to make his MLB debut sometime next year.
With his poor play in 2023, the possibility of other young stars rising to the MLB level, I do think the Rockies should non tender Castro this offseason and if they want to add another veteran back up middle infielder, they could explore free agency to fill that role.