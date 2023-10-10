3 Players the Rockies should non tender this offseason
With the offseason approaching and the arbitration process set to begin, let's take a look at what Rockies players should be non tendered this offseason.
1. Non Tender Ty Blach
Ty Blach is a Denver Colorado native as he was a star young pitcher from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora. Blach has pitched in the MLB for six years now and was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the San Francisco Giants. After being claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019, Blach would sign with the Rockies on a Minor League deal in 2021.
So far during his time with the Rockies, Blach has not been able to put it together. Last year, he pitched with a 3-3 record, a 5.54 ERA while striking out just 50 batters, while hitters had a batting average of .330.
With the lack of productivity produced out of Blach in a rotation that is already bad, I think the decision to non tender him and let him walk should be an easy decision for the Rockies to make.
Blach is projected to make $3.3 million next year and the Rockies need to find every avenue possible to get better at starting pitching in a staff that ranked last in the majors and featured a staff that had Blach at 20th in ERA, just ahead of fellow starting pitcher, Chase Anderson.