3 players the Rockies could move on from to bring back Yonathan Daza
1. Jurickson Profar
One player who could potentially be removed from the roster this year to make room for Daza is Jurickson Profar. He was highly regarded as the top prospect in all of baseball for the Texas Rangers back in 2012.
Profar failed to meet the high expectations set for him, with his most successful season being in 2020. During this shortened 60-game season, he achieved a batting average of .278, with 25 RBIs and seven home runs, all of which were impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Profar signed a $7.75 million one-year contract with the Rockies during the offseason, but he has been struggling greatly.
He currently has a batting average of .210, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and an OPS of .632.
It is evident that the Rockies' former top baseball prospect is currently struggling to find his groove, and there is a possibility that he may be released during the middle of the season.
It appears that the Rockies have a vested interest in giving Profar a chance to bounce back from his early-season struggles before making any decisions about his future with the team. However, if he fails to improve his performance on the base paths, it's possible that he could be released and replaced by Daza, who is also an outfielder and would be a seamless addition to the lineup. It's uncertain when this may occur, but it could happen sometime during the mid-season.
Prediction: Released